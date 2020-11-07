Richmond woman killed in Cache County rollover

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cache County woman died Friday night after drifting into oncoming traffic on U.S. 91 near mile marker 43.

Information released by the Department of Public Safety identifies the victim as 59-year-old Patricia E. Pitkin, of Richmond.

“On Nov. 6, 2020 at approximately 2128 hours, the driver of a silver Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on US-91 near mile marker 43,” the DPS statement says.

“The driver of this vehicle drifted left across the median onto oncoming lanes. The driver then continued left, exiting the roadway and striking a culvert at the intersection with 12700 North. This caused the vehicle to go airborne and eventually roll at least one full time before coming to a rest on its wheels.

“Witnesses say the female was unconscious and not breathing when they approached. The driver’s door was smashed shut, so CPR was initiated while the patient was still in the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.”

Pitkin was wearing a seatbelt, and appeared to be traveling at speeds near the posted speed limit, the statement says.

“The investigation as to the cause of the crash is ongoing.”