Rider critically injured in Holladay moped-car collision

HOLLADAY, Utah, Sept.5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 50s was critically injured Sunday morning when the moped he was riding collided with a Subaru in a Holladay intersection.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the moped rider was westbound on Murray Holladay Road at about 9:30 a.m. when he collided with a Subaru driving north on Highland Drive.

Witnesses told investigators the Subaru ran a red light, and was T-boned by the moped.

The rider was not wearing a helmet, Cutler said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.