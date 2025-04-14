Rider dead after motorcycle crash in Juab County

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Utah Highway Patrol photo.

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died at the scene on northbound State Route 36 Sunday night after his motorcycle went off the roadway.

“At 10:17 pm, a black Honda 1100 motorcycle was traveling northbound on SR-36 near mile marker 3,” a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

“During the preliminary investigation, it appears that the motorcycle was traveling at a higher rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle went off the roadway to the right where it hit a delineator post and the driver went down.

“The 28-year-old male rider suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

The rider’s name has not been released. Gephardt Daily will share more information as it is released.

Utah Highway Patrol photo

