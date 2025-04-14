Rider dead after motorcycle crash in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died at the scene on northbound State Route 36 Sunday night after his motorcycle went off the roadway.

“At 10:17 pm, a black Honda 1100 motorcycle was traveling northbound on SR-36 near mile marker 3,” a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

“During the preliminary investigation, it appears that the motorcycle was traveling at a higher rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle went off the roadway to the right where it hit a delineator post and the driver went down.

“The 28-year-old male rider suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

The rider’s name has not been released. Gephardt Daily will share more information as it is released.