Ridership up during UTA’s Free Fare February

UTAH, Feb. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ridership is up significantly during the first two weeks of Free Fare February, the Utah Transit Authority says.

“All UTA bus, rail and other services are showing ridership gains over comparable periods of time in January,” the statement says.

“Systemwide, average weekday ridership for the first two weeks of February is up 20%. Saturdays are showing a 34% increase, 27% on Sundays.”

Frontrunner is seeing the largest increases, with weekday ridership rising 33%, while Saturday boardings are up 163%, UTA reports. FrontRunner does not operate on Sundays.

Free Fare February was designed to promote more transit use in an effort to improve air quality along the Wasatch Front.

UTA also reports that:

More people are also riding the bus this month with bus services seeing an average weekday increase of 22% over the first two weeks of January.

On the weekend, there has been a 29% increase on Saturdays, a 31% increase on Sundays.

TRAX has also seen significant gains during the first two weeks of Free Fare February, UTA’s statement says.

On weekdays, TRAX ridership has increased 16%, with an 18% increase on Saturdays, and a 23% increase on Sundays.

UTA is also experiencing similar increases ranging from 4% to 55% for UTA On Demand, Paratransit services, FLEX Routes and UVX service.

“UTA is encouraged residents are choosing public transit and taking advantage of this initiative supported by Salt Lake City and various other community partners whose financial commitments made Free Fare February possible.”

A link to a dashboard showing the ridership increases month-to-date is available at www.rideuta.com/freefare. Free Fare February will continue through the end of this month.