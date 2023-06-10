Rifle, drugs, cash seized by SLCPD officers during patrol of city’s entertainment district

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officers patrolling the city’s entertainment district overnight seized a rifle, drugs, and cash.

“The enhanced patrols, which will continue throughout the weekend, are focused on deterring crime and providing a sense of security to our community,” says a news release from the SLCPD public relations department.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department continues to proactively address recent violent crime around 60 W. Market St.“

On Sunday, June 4, at approximately 4 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls about a shooting at 60 W. Market St. The first SLCPD officer arrived within a minute of the 9-1-1 call and found the victim, a man, on the ground in a nearby parking lot.

SLCPD investigators on the scene of an early morning shooting death in downtown Salt Lake Citys club district Sunday June 4 2023 Photo Gephardt DailyPatrick Benedict

The victim, 22-year-old Halapaini Latu Moala, died on scene.

“Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad believe there are people who know the identity of those involved in the shooting of Moala,” the news release says. “Anyone with information should call 801-799-3000.”

Anyone wishing to view a GoFundMe account that says its goal is to help pay for funeral services can click here. As in every case, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds will be used as stated.

Halapaini Latu Moala Photo GoFundMe

The enhanced patrol operation on Friday night included members from the SLCPD’s Central Bike Squad, the SLCPD’s Liberty Bike Squad, the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), the SLCPD’s Gang Unit, the SLCPD’s Motor Squad and the SLCPD’s K9 Squad.

During the operation, officers and detectives conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 300 S. West Temple. Officers found drugs, cash, and a rifle inside the car.

While in downtown, a VCAT detective initiated a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300. The driver refused to stop, sped off, and ran multiple red lights showing no regard for the safety of others in downtown.

A short time later, VCAT detectives found the car stopped at a red light on 500 South near State Street. Detectives quickly moved in and conducted a felony traffic stop. Officers found a small amount of cocaine during their investigation.

Charges will be screened with prosecutors.

The officers helping with the operation also assisted patrol officers on calls for service in downtown, conducted several community and business contacts, conducted investigative follow-up on recent cases, and gathered information to identify and disrupt violent crime.

Prior to the operation, the Salt Lake City Police Department collaborated with business and property owners around 60 W. Market St., 32 E. Exchange Place, and 150 W. Pierpont Ave.

At the recommendation of the Salt Lake City Police Department, the property owner of a large parking lot to the north-northwest of 60 W. Market St. installed no-trespassing signs, which allows officers more flexibility to work to prevent crime from occurring.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department will continue to have enhanced summer patrols to address public safety concerns promptly and safely,” the SLCPD PR statement says. “While the enhanced patrols are intended to deter crime, by having police resources concentrated in a focus area, the SLCPD can ensure an immediate response should an emergency occur.”