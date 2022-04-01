Rio Tinto Kennecott employees reach new labor agreement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new collective bargaining agreement has been reached between Rio Tinto and unions representing about 1,300 employees at the Kennecott copper operation near Salt Lake City, it was announced Friday.

The five-year agreement, which goes into effect today, April 1, was ratified Thursday through a vote by union members “following seven weeks of constructive negotiations,” the Rio Tinto news release said.

Gaby Poirier, Rio Tinto Kennecott’s managing director, stated:

“We are very pleased that the new Collective Bargaining Agreement has been ratified by Rio Tinto Kennecott’s union members. We have worked closely and productively with the unions to reach this agreement, which is fair and competitive, benefits our employees and their families, and enables us to grow as a business.

“The agreement will ensure that we can continue to provide competitive wages and benefits for all roles, and will allow Kennecott to pursue an exciting future as a leading domestic copper supplier in the United States.”

The Kennecott copper mine employs more than 2,000 workers and contributes $1.6 billion annually to Utah’s economy, according to the news release.