Rio Tinto Kennecott planning evacuation drill Tuesday morning

COPPERTON, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rio Tinto Kennecott is planning an evacuation drill at the concentrator facility near Copperton on Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post from the City of South Jordan said the drill will take place at 11 a.m.

“This will involve activating the evacuation siren,” the post said. “The siren will most likely be audible to residents in South Jordan City. Rio Tinto Kennecott will be coordinating with local law enforcement and emergency service agencies for the drill.”

No action is needed from residents, the post said.