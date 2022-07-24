Riverdale resident shot, wounded Saturday

RIVERDALE, Utah, July 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A resident was transported by ambulance to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Details were sparse as ranking officers with the Riverdale Police Department authorized to act as spokesmen were not on duty, but officers contacted by Gephardt Daily did say the gunshot wound was not fatal or life-threatening.

The 3 p.m. incident, according to initial reports yet to be confirmed, apparently took place in the area of 12th West and 4550 South.

The shooting came in a residential area, according to Riverdale Fire Chief Jared Sholly, who said he couldn’t comment further, concerned about compromising any police investigation.

The injured individual was treated by his emergency responders on scene, he said, and was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Riverdale is a unique community in that it holds roughly 9,000 residents but hosts an enormous business district with a Wal-Mart, a Target and other national chains, anchored by an R.C. Willey, plus numerous restaurants and an array of car dealerships, which as Sholly pointed out can raise the town’s daytime population to 50,000.

Officials did want therefore to assure that the current incident did not involve an assailant still at large, or any ongoing threat to the community.

