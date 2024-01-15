Riverdale mother jailed after abuse death of infant son

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale police have arrested the 26-year-old mother of a 2-month-old son for investigation of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony.

Bryce Jo Harkins was taken into custody at 4:13 a.m. Sunday after she called dispatch and “stated that the baby was ‘gone,’ over and over,” her affidavit says. “When police and medical arrived, the infant was found deceased.”

The baby boy displayed multiple injuries consistent with aggravated child abuse and had been in the care of his mother, says the court document, filed by an officer of the Riverdale Police Department.

“Post Miranda, Bryce admitted to multiple incidents of abuse to her son over the past two weeks. Bryce stated that on today’s (Sunday’s) date, her son would not stop crying.

“Bryce stated that she gave her son a punch to the head. Bryce stated that it was a hard punch. Bryce stated that her son then started to turn pale and would breathe off and on, and then stopped breathing.”

Harkins did not seek medical assistance at that time, her affidavit says.

“Bryce stated that there was another recent incident where she backhanded her son to the forehead, leaving a bruise. Bryce stated that the backhand was ‘about as hard as I hit him tonight.'”

Harkins also admitted to throwing her infant into his crib from a height of one or two feet on multiple occasions, and to pushing down on his chest, court documents say.

“Bryce stated that she knew her actions could hurt her son.”

The affidavit also noted that there is another child living at the residence.

Harkins was ordered to be held without bail in the Weber County jail.