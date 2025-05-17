Riverdale police ID woman killed in apartment stabbing

RIVERDALE, Utah, May 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Riverdale Police officer has confirmed to Gephardt Daily that the woman fatally stabbed Thursday in her apartment was 33-year-old Stacey Nichole Scott.

Arrested in the case was Scott Thomas Myers, who was jailed hours after the incident for investigation of alleged:

Murder, listed as a first-degree felony

Aggravated Assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, category II, a class A misdemeanor

Interfering with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor

Police were called to the scene, a Greenville at Riverdale apartment unit, at 2:28 p.m.Thursday. Officers broke down the locked door, and Stacey Scott was found inside with critical injuries, including stab wounds and lacerations to her torso and chest.

Photo Gephardt Daily Nancy Van Valkenburg

Life-saving attempts were unsuccessful, arrest documents say. A large knife with what appeared to be blood was found near Scott’s body, as was an identification card belonging to Scott Myers, his arrest documents say.

A back window was open, and is believed to be how Myers fled the apartment. A BOLO (be on the lookout) order was issued, and officers from the Morgan County Sheriff‘s Office and Roy City Police Department located Myers on the viaduct at about 600 West.

“Scott was uncooperative with them which resulted in him initially fleeing and then resisting arrest,” his affidavit says. “The arrest was carried out with the use of a Taser.

“Scott (Myers) was wearing a dark-colored shirt, pants, socks and shoes at this time. In viewing Scott’s clothing, he was found to have dirty/mud and possibly blood on his clothing and shoes.”

“Scott also had what appeared to be blood on his right hand that appeared mostly dried. Scott had a laceration to his left wrist and neck also. Those lacerations were

superficial in nature but Scott had told hospital staff they were from a previous suicide attempt.”

Court documents say Myers was arrested at 8:05 p.m.

Myers “was ultimately transported to the ORMC (Ogden Regional Medical Center) for an evaluation before being transported to our office for an interview.”

Myers declined to talk to police without an attorney present.

“EMS personnel advised that Scott had admitted to both Meth and Fentanyl use to them.”

The primary witness in the case, identified by police as “V.R.,” told investigators he had been with Stacey Scott when they had driven to her apartment.

“While at the apartment, V.R. reported that (he) was playing a game when he heard commotion. V.R. reported that as he looked over, he observed Scott (Myers) on top of SNS (Stacey Scott), stabbing her with a knife.

“V.R. advised that he yelled at Scott and advanced on him to physically intervene. This resulted in Scott swiping at V.R. with a knife and even advancing on him while holding the knife.

“V.R. reported that he had fled the apartment to retrieve a baseball bat from his vehicle and return to the apartment. Upon his return to the apartment, V.R. reported that Scott was now standing in the doorway of the apartment. V.R. stated at that time, Scott closed and locked the front door when V.R. tried to force his way into the apartment to help S.N.S., but was unsuccessful.

“V.R. reported during an interview that he believed Scott and S.N.S. were in a relationship previously.”

Myers was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail.