Riverdale police searching for missing teen

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.
A Facebook post from the Riverdale Police Department said Gustin Michael Martinez ran away from home Jan. 5 in his silver Nissan Altima. The Altima was found in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 14.
Gustin is listed as a missing or runaway juvenile with the National Crime Information Center.
Other Stories of Interest: Passenger jet drops jet fuel on elementary school injuring 17 children, 9 adults
Anyone who has seen or been in contact with Gustin is asked to contact Riverdale Police Department on 801-629-8221.