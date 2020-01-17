Riverdale police searching for missing teen

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

A Facebook post from the Riverdale Police Department said Gustin Michael Martinez ran away from home Jan. 5 in his silver Nissan Altima. The Altima was found in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 14.

Gustin is listed as a missing or runaway juvenile with the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone who has seen or been in contact with Gustin is asked to contact Riverdale Police Department on 801-629-8221.

