Riverdale police seek public’s help finding man missing since Thursday

RIVERDALE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old man who has been missing from a Riverdale assisted living center since Thursday night.

Tobias Gallegos was last seen at the center, at 4390 S. 700 West, at 9 p.m. Thursday.

He is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair and was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The Silver Alert did not include a photo of the missing man.

Gallegos is diabetic, needs medication, and has kidney failure requiring dialysis three times a week. He uses a wheelchair that is white with a black seat, and he frequents the Ogden and Riverdale areas.

Anyone who sees Tobias Gallegos, or who knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call Riverdale Police dispatch at 801-395-8221 or dial 911.