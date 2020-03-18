Riverton declares local emergency due to COVID-19 spread

RIVERTON, Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs declared a local emergency in Riverton on Tuesday.

The decree was issued at 4:45 p.m., and comes as a result of the COVID-19 virus spreads in Utah.

“It’s incumbent on us to declare a state of emergency in Riverton now as the threat of COVID-19 is eminent,” Staggs said in a news release.

“Given the potential for widespread transmission of the virus and all associated risks to health, welfare and our local economy, we want to ensure that we are in the best position possible as a community to respond and work to recover after the threat has passed.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Riverton City establishes a legal basis to obtain any potential federal or state government disaster assistance that may be offered in the future.

The declaration also gives the city more flexibility to amend, suspend or modify events, policies, programs, procedures, personnel or facility operations as necessary to protect public and employee health for the duration the emergency, the statement says.