Riverton Hospital wraps up newborn babies in Christmas stockings

RIVERTON, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The labor and delivery nurses at Intermountain Riverton Hospital are wrapping up the newborn babies born in December in giant Christmas stockings before handing them to parents.

The tradition of handing parents their baby bundled up in a Christmas stocking if they’d like one has been happening since the hospital opened in 2009, said a Facebook post from Intermountain Healthcare.

“We typically have about 12 deliveries in a day at Riverton Hospital,” said Mildora Leerhoff, labor and delivery nurse manager. “Bundling babies in stockings is a favorite holiday activity for our nurses, who look forward to bringing a little extra cheer to our new moms in December each year. Families always love that little extra keepsake gift to take home for their little ones.”