Riverton man, 62, dies in snorkeling accident while on vacation in Hawaii

RIVERTON, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 62-year-old Riverton man died last week after a snorkeling accident while on vacation in Hawaii.

Leonard Boteilho had been snorkeling in the ocean near Po‘ipū Beach Park on the south side of Kaua’i on April 13 when he was found unresponsive in the water, the Kaua’i Police Department stated in a news release.

“Bystanders in the water brought the man to shore where they began administering CPR,” the release states.

The Ocean Safety Bureau and American Medical Response later took over life-saving efforts, police said. Boteilho was transported to Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue, where he later died, according to the news release.

Witnesses told police Boteilho had been snorkeling for about 15 minutes and did not show any signs of distress before he was pulled from the water.