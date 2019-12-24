Riverton parents warned to be on alert after 2 reports of ‘suspicious activity’

RIVERTON, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Parents in Riverton are being warned to be on alert after two recent reports of “stranger danger.”

A Facebook from Riverton City Sunday said: “Riverton Police Department has received two reports of suspicious activity regarding strangers driving around trying to make contact with children.”

“PARENTS: Please make sure your children know not to get in a vehicle with strangers!”

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to call Riverton police dispatch at 801-840-4000.