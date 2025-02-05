Riverton PD: Man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of Utah children

RIVERTON, Utah, Feb. 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old man was arrested by Riverton police after he allegedly contacted an 11-year-old boy over social media, and coerced the child into providing nude photos.

The man, identified by police as 26-year-old Mitchell Velasco Burnett, allegedly engaged in a sexually graphic conversation with the child, then demanded a shirtless photo of the boy, which he sent, Burnett’s probable cause statement says.

Next, Burnett allegedly asked for nude photos, and “the victim refused to send any. Afterward, Mitchell told the victim that if he didn’t do what he asked, he would expose him on the internet, the victim then sent multiple nude photos.”

A warrant for the social media account was produced and provided multiple conversations with minor children, the probable cause statement says.

“In certain conversations, Mitchell would be very specific on which sex acts for minor children to perform and send him. There were multiple nudes sent by minors after Mitchell requested them.”

The warrant produced multiple IP addresses that came back to Salt Lake County area, and a Comcast warrant produced the location where Burnett lives, the statement says.

“It was observed that Mitchell offered to send the child $50 Xbox gift card if he did everything he requested, the child agreed and sent multiple nudes as requested by Mitchell. A picture of the gift card was sent.”

A warrant was served on Wednesday at Barnett’s residence, and he was located at his workplace and taken into custody.

“Evidence of child sexual abuse material was located into his phone, we estimated approximately 100 or so images/videos into his device that depicted nude children,” arrest document says, adding that the last image received at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Barnett was arrested at 6:30 p.m.

Barnett is being investigated for 10 alleged acts of child sexual exploitation, with each categorized as a second-degree felony. Any final charges will be determined by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Barnett was ordered held without bail.