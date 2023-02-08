Riverton Police: High school student arrested after multiple threats of violence

RIVERTON, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old Riverton High School student has been charged after he allegedly threatened a student and three school officials with violence, and said he was going to return to the school with a bomb.

The suspect was been charged on suspicion of:

Threat of terrorism — use of weapon/hoax mass destruction, a second-degree felony

Threat against school — intimidate/coerce, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Charging documents say that on Tuesday, a school resource officer was summoned by school administration for “assistance with student (AP, arrested person) threatening school officials. AP refused to leave school premises and threatened to assault anyone who came near him. Three separate school officials were directly threatened the use of violence by student.”

The school resources officer contacted the 18-year-old suspect in a hallway near four classes in session, the suspect’s probable cause statement says.

“AP immediately told (the resource officer) to back away, threatening use of violence. (The resource officer) secured active classrooms and evacuated nearest classroom to ensure student safety. Second resource officer arrived on scene to provide cover” for the first officer.

A student entered the hallway, and “AP immediately began threatening use of violence against” that student.

The resource officer took the suspect into custody and removed him from the school, arrest documents say. While being searched as part of the arrest, the student reportedly threatened the officer again, and “stated he was going to return and blow up the school with a bomb.”

The 18-year-old was “secured and transported AP to Salt Lake County jail without further incident.” He was ordered held without bail.