Riverton police make homicide arrest after Aug. 19 shooting

RIVERTON, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverton police have made an arrest in the Aug. 19 shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

Thomas Leelynn Rose, 19, was arrested “in connection with the homicide that occurred in the Monarch Meadows neighborhood of Riverton,” a police statement says.

“Rose was taken into custody without incident. He is being booked in the Salt Lake County jail this morning on homicide charges that will be detailed soon. The victim’s identity will be released at a later date.

“Through use of state-of-the-art technology, DNA testing, and extensive interviews by Riverton detectives, the investigation was able to determine with additional physical evidence that Rose was directly involved in the shooting of the victim. The investigation is still ongoing involving other individuals who potentially obstructed the work of the detectives.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional details after an affidavit is filed.

An earlier interview with Josh Lee provides details on what arriving officers found. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds, Lee said and, “He was wearing a Kevlar vest, had a machete and a handgun on his person.

“Medical personnel attended to him as quickly as possible and took him to the hospital, but he unfortunately passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.”

Officers investigating the scene “found a jacket and an ID that had an Orem address on it,” Lee said.

A warrant was served on the address by Orem Police officers, and two individuals, ages 20 and 24, were detained for questioning. The two were later released, but remained persons of interest in the ongoing investigation, Lee said in the August interview.