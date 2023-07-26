Riverton police: Man, 24, jailed after throwing hatchet during road rage incident

RIVERTON, Utah, July 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday after what police are calling a road rage incident.

Tyler Lee High was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, after the other driver told Riverton police High had thrown a hatchet at his stopped car, hitting a pillar.

Police were contacted at about 5 p.m., High’s probable cause statement says.

“Tyler High was involved in a verbal and physical confrontation related to a road rage incident at roughly 1400 W. 12600 South,” his affidavit says. “Tyler was driving west on 12600 South at Redwood Road when another vehicle entered the roadway in front of Tyler that caused him to slow.

“Tyler used hand gestures towards the other driver and then they both began to exchange words as they pulled next to each other. Both Tyler and the victim stopped in the roadway and exited their vehicles, at some point Tyler threw a small handheld hatchet towards the victim which struck the pillar directly behind the driver’s door window.”

The victim obtained High’s license plate number before High drove away, the statement says. An officer located High at his residence, in Riverton.

“I placed Tyler in custody and he provided a statement,” High’s court documents say. “Tyler admitted to having thrown his hatchet at the victim and said that he did so as he was feeling threatened.”

High, who was free on bail while awaiting trial on an assault charge, was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.