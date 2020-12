RIVERTON, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverton police are searching for a man in connection with a theft case.

“The Riverton Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying this man,” said a tweet from Riverton City. “He is a suspect wanted in connection to a theft at Home Depot in Riverton. The theft occurred on Dec. 15 at 7:20 p.m.”

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact Detective Morgan at 385-281-2465 and reference case #RV20-14554.