RIVERTON, Utah, Dec. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverton police are searching for a man who allegedly withdrew more than $7,000 from a bank using fake identification.

“The Riverton Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying a suspect,” said a Facebook post from Riverton City on Thursday afternoon. “The suspect, pictured here, visited the Bank of America at 4573 W. Partridge Hill Lane at Mountain View Village on Oct. 26 at 2:32 p.m. and withdrew over $7,000 from the victim’s account using fake identification.”

If you recognize this person, you are asked to contact Detective Morgan at 385-831-3525 and reference case #RV20-12799.