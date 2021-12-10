Riverton Police searching for porch pirate

RIVERTON, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverton Police are searching for a porch pirate.

“The Riverton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman in these photos,” said a Facebook post. “She is suspected of stealing packages off of porches in both Riverton and South Jordan. These images are from Dec. 1. The suspect drives a small, dark-colored SUV. Her name may be Valeria.”

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Morgan at 385-281-2465 and reference case #RV21-16770.