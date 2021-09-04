Driver found dead after road rage accident in Box Elder County

CORRINE, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was found dead near a white van that had rolled Friday night after Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a road rage accident involving a white van.

Officers were dispatched at about 9 p.m. to the area of State Route 13, near the Bear River Co-op, in Corrine.

“As it turns out, deputies had observed a white van driving on SR-13 just east of Corinne without any lights just prior to this call. As the deputies were responding to the road rage call a second call came in of a traffic accident on 2400 North, in the west part of Corinne City. Upon arrival on the accident scene deputies discovered what they believed to be the same white van seen earlier.

“The van had rolled several times, making contact with a fence and coming to rest in a residential yard against a tree. The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected.”

A nurse on the scene and deputies attempted life-saving measures including CPR, the statement says, “however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Box Elder Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Antonio Roque Trujillo, 40 and believed to be a resident of Roy, the statement says.

“The investigation revealed the van was traveling east on 2400 North. At about 4300 West there is a slight bend in the road and also a T-intersection with as three-way stop. The van, described as a 2004 Ford Econoline, went through this bend at a high rate of speed, did not stop at the intersection and appeared to overcorrect,” the statement says.

“The van rolled on the north shoulder of the roadway numerous times. Alcohol use and excessive speed believed to be the primary contributing factors to the accident.”