Road rage shooting suspect in custody after rolling car while fleeing UHP

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, March 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at another driver in a road rage incident on Interstate 15.

The alleged shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Weber County near the Far West and North Ogden exit. The suspect then lead Utah Highway Patrol troopers on a chase into Cache County where rolled the vehicle near Wellsville after his tires were spiked, UHP corporal Michael Gordon told Gephardt Daily.

“The first time we got a call about the incident it was around 4:55 p.m.,” Gordon said “So initially, two vehicles were involved in some sort of road rage incident on I-15 northbound near mile marker 349, and one party reported the other involved party had shot at their vehicle.”

The caller gave a description of the suspect vehicle, and troopers were able to spot it later on U.S. 91 in Wellsville Canyon, also known as Sardine Canyon.

“After locating the vehicle, they attempted to make a traffic stop,” Gordon said. “The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Troopers are able to spike the vehicle, and the driver lost control.”

The car came to a stop near Mount Sterling Road and U.S. 91, near Wellsville.

“He was able to come out of the vehicle on his own and troopers were able to safely take him into custody,” Gordon said.

“Obviously, because the vehicle rolled, medical personnel were called there as a precautionary measure. Since the suspect was able to walk out I think we’re believing that any injuries that he may have sustained are minor. I believe the troopers on scene also did find a firearm was inside the vehicle.”

Gordon said an investigation will try to determine if the suspect did fire the gun at the other vehicle, but he will be charged for fleeing police at the very least.

The suspect’s age is unknown, Gordon said. “No injuries have been reported.”

Gordon said investigators have yet to determine what started the incident.

“The whole road-rage incident will be part of the investigation, but I mean, whatever it was, I’m sure it didn’t have to escalate to him shooting.”