Lanes on 1-15 closed due to road-rage incident Thursday are re-opening

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic was beginning to return to normal Thursday night after a rush hour road rage crash closed much of southbound 1-15 in the area of 8500 South.

By 7 p.m. four lanes of six had reopened following the 5 p.m. crash, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. Traffic had been backed up four miles or more after dueling motorists caused the crash.

“They were road-raging for several miles,’ Roden said of a Ford F-150 pick-up and a Mitsubishi Lancer. “Tail-gating, cutting each other off, driving on the shoulder. All at freeway speeds.”

The truck eventually hit a roadside barrier and bounced back into traffic where it hit another Ford F-150 pick-up which was hauling a large trailer, which over-turned. Remarkably, there were no injuries, Roden said. No weapons were involved.

As of 7 p.m. officers were still on-scene cleaning up and making decisions on arrests and charges as well as cleaning up and waiting on another tow-truck to arrive.