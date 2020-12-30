Roads closed, evacuations underway after propane tanker rolls near Echo Junction

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Roads are closed and evacuations are underway after a propane tanker rolled on westbound Interstate 84 near Echo Junction Wednesday.

“Troopers are on scene of a propane tanker that has rolled,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 2 p.m. “I-80 and I-84 are closed”

The UHP and Park City Fire District Hazmat crews are on the scene, and confirm the tanker is leaking propane.

“First responders report the driver had just exited from westbound I-80 on I-84 when the crash took place,” said a tweet from Summit County. “The driver indicated he was transporting 10,000 gallons of propane and reported a leak.”

Residents within one mile of the scene are being asked to evacuate. All roads between Coalville and Henefer have been evacuated, including westbound I-80 through the interchange.

No one has been reported injured as a result of the crash.

There is no word yet on when the scene will be cleared.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.