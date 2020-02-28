Updated: Armed, barricaded suspect taken into custody in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An armed, barricaded suspect has been taken into custody in Magna Thursday evening.

A tweet from Unified Police Department at 6:45 p.m. said officers were “on scene of an armed/barricaded domestic at 8010 W. 2700 South in Magna.”

Officials said 2700 South is closed from 8000 West to 8050 West.

“We are asking residents in the area, particularly those on 2700 South, to remain in their homes and for motorists to avoid the area if possible,” the tweet said.

A follow-up tweet at 7 p.m. said: “The suspect has been taken into custody. There will continue to be a presence in the area for a little while longer.”

