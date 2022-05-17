Roadway cleared after ‘significant rock slide’ at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A significant rock slide Tuesday morning covered a portion of the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive just above the Grotto.

Much of the road was covered and impassable by shuttle buses and all other traffic, a statement from Zion National Park says.

“Luckily, Zion has an awesome crew of roads employees that work hard to keep things running smoothly,” it said. “As you can see in the picture, the majority of the debris has already been cleared from the roadway, and shuttles are once again able to safely travel the Scenic Drive.”

Pedestrians were asked to avoid the area until workers had left the scene.