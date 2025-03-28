Robert Redford comments on Sundance Film Festival’s move to Boulder

PARK CITY, Utah, March 28, 2025 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — Sundance Institute President and Founder, Robert Redford has released a statement on Thursday’s announcement that the annual film festival is leaving Park City and moving to Boulder, Colorado in 2027.

“What we’ve created is remarkably special and defining,” Redford said of the plans to move.

“As change is inevitable, we must always evolve and grow, which has been at the core of our survival. This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences. I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the festival there,” the famed actor-director said.

“Words cannot express the sincere gratitude I have for Park City, the state of Utah, and all those in the Utah community that have helped to build the organization.”

The Festival made it known last year it was considering a move once its contract with Park City expired, saying the time had come “to evaluate, consider, and build on its foundation for an accessible Festival serving a growing global independent creative community.

“The Institute is making sure that inclusivity and sustainability are always at the forefront of the festival experience, while preserving the Festival’s key mission and responsibility: discovering and supporting independent storytellers and introducing their work to new audiences,” said Festival Director Eugene Hernandez in the spring of 2024.

“We are looking forward to conversations that center supporting artists and serving audiences as part of our mission and work at Sundance Institute, and are motivated by our commitment to ensure that the Festival continues to thrive culturally, operationally, and financially as it has for four decades,” Hernandez said.

In the end, those conversations led to Boulder, despite robust offers, including multi-million dollar cash and tax incentives from 13 cities, including three finalists: Cincinnati, Park City and Salt Lake City.

Among the rumored considerations for Sundance’s decision to leave, was Utah’s recent legislation aimed at Utah’s LGBTQIA communities, including HB77, a bill prohibiting pro pride banners and flags from being displayed in the state’s schools and government buildings. While Ebs Burnough, chair of the Sundance Institute’s board of directors denied a connection to Utah’s conservative politics, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said last week she was weary of the bill’s potential impact.

“My encouragement from my lips to God’s ears is that Gov. Cox will veto HB77. It is not reflective of the values of this community, of our capital city, and I think of many of the businesses who choose to locate here because of the welcoming and inclusive culture of Salt Lake City. We are an asset to the state of Utah because of our welcoming position to diversity and LGBTQIA rights.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall discusses the impact of Utah’s 2025 Legislative session, Friday, March 21, 2025. Photo: Patrick Benedict /Gephardt Daily

Cox decided not to sign SB77, although Sundance announced it was Boulder-bound before news of his decision. The bill will still go into effect without the Governor’s signature.

In a statement posted on X, Cox lamented the Festival’s decision, calling it a mistake.

“While we’re disappointed by Sundance’s decision to leave Utah, we wish them continued success in their next chapter. For more than 40 years, Utah has supported the Sundance Film Festival to become a global force in film, art, and culture. As I’ve said from the beginning, we wanted Sundance to stay. We made that clear to their leadership and put together a highly competitive package. Ultimately, this decision is theirs to make — but I believe it’s a mistake, and that one day, they’ll realize they left behind not just a place, but their heritage,” Cox said.

“In the meantime, we’ll keep doing what we’ve always done: supporting filmmakers and building a world-class film economy right here in Utah. We have already begun meeting with partners, stakeholders, and creative voices to create a new festival — one that honors our legacy and writes the next chapter of independent film in Utah.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson also expressed her disappointment.

“As one of the original employees of Sundance Institute, I appreciate the influence Sundance has had on my life and so many others in our state.

“Unfortunately, the current leadership has lost sight of the legacy and spirit that has been a staple of the organization for nearly 50 years.”