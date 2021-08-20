Rock band Counting Crows cancels SLC show over lack of COVID-19 entry protocols

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock band Counting Crows has canceled its Salt lake City show as it is “unable to enact our COVID-19 entry protocols.”

The band, which has played Salt Lake City multiple times over the years, was due to play Red Butte Garden on Thursday, Aug. 26.

A letter to fans on the Red Butte website says:

“Counting Crows has canceled their August 26 concert at Red Butte Garden. The band’s official statement follows:

“Unfortunately, due to state mandates in Utah, the venue for our Salt Lake City show on Aug 26 at Red Butte Garden is unable to enact our COVID-19 entry protocols so we have made the difficult decision to cancel the show. This is a decision we didn’t make lightly but we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fans and crew. Please check the venue website for more information. Stay well and we’ll see you next time SLC.”

Full refunds for the show will be issued to concertgoers. For information on refunds, click here.

The show was part of the Butter Miracle Tour 2021.

The news comes after country star Garth Brooks, who played Salt Lake City on July 17, canceled the next five shows of his The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour over COVID-19 concerns.