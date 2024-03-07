Rock-brandishing suspect arrested in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Mar. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple officers were required to subdue an assault suspect who resisted arrest with a rock.

Police Wednesday afternoon were dispatched to an assault in progress at the UTA Thanksgiving Point Commuter Rail Station, the Lehi City Police Department said online Wednesday evening.

Two officers in an unmarked vehicle were in the area and made contact with the suspect who was walking away from the area.

“The subject was non-cooperative, at one point picking up a rock, while demanding that officers stay back.”

But uniformed officers began to arrive on scene and the subject dropped the rock, police said.

The officers continued attempts to de-escalate the situation through speaking with the suspect.

“But that continued to be unsuccessful, with the subject ‘squaring up’ to officers several times.”

The subject attempted to walk away from officers at which point he was taken into custody after a brief scuffle.

The victim of the assault remained on scene and provided a statement to officers.