Rock climber killed in 100-foot fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon identified

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have released the name of a rock climber killed Wednesday when he fell 100 feet from Outer Corner, a popular rock formation in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The man was Ephraim Cook, age 25, of Murray. His age was originally given as 26.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” says a statement from Unified Police, the lead responding agency.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily on Wednesday that the call came to dispatch at about 12:22 p.m. The caller yelling for help was Cook’s girlfriend, Cutler said.

Crews responding included UPD, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews, and a helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“He was deceased when we arrived,” Cutler said of the victim. “He was equipped with the proper safety equipment.”

She added it was unknown what occurred to cause the accident.

A GoFundMe account set up Wednesday evening says it is attempting to raise funeral costs.

“It is with heavy hearts we are mourning the untimely passing of my nephew Ephraim who died in a tragic accident while rock climbing with his girlfriend, Sarah,” it says. “All funds will go directly to Eph’s family for funeral expenses, travel expenses, and to help support Sarah in this time of heartbreak and grief.”

As in every case, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds raised will be used as stated. To check out the page for yourself, click here.

The death came 12 days after another pair of climbers, ice climbers, fell in a different area of Big Cottonwood Canyon, resulting in the death of one and the serious injury of the other. See that story here.