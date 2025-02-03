Rock slides close North Ogden Divide Road

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists away from the North Ogden Divide after rock slides closed it until further notice.

Reporting no injuries, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday said, “The Weber County Roads Department has been forced to close the North Ogden Divide to all traffic due to numerous rock slides.

“The Roads Department will reevaluate the road in the morning and begin cleaning up the rocks. At this time we do not have a time the divide will open. Please plan your travel accordingly.”

The divide road above North Ogden is one of three accesses to Ogden Valley, also known as the Upper Valley. It lies straight east nine miles from Ogden and is home to three ski resorts including Snowbasin. Ogden Canyon is the most direct route, with another more roundabout from Weber Canyon to the south.