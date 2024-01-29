Rockers Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper book Utah date for Freaks on Parade tour

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock icons Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announced Monday they will continue their Freaks on Parade tour this summer and will include a stop in West Valley City.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city run begins on Aug. 20 in New Mexico, and makes its second stop in Utah, at the First Utah Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly the USANA Amphitheatre). The Utah stop is on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Presale tickets go on sale through various agencies, including City and Artists, on Thursday of this week. General admission sales open at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, through livenation.com.

Zombie, 59, (born Robert Bartleh Cummings) has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and is also known as the filmmaker behind “The Lords of Salem” (2012), “Halloween” (2007), “The Devil’s Rejects” (2005), “House of 1000 Corpses” (2003), and “The Munsters” (2022), among other projects.

Musically, his hits, some as part of group White Zombie, include “Thunder Kiss ’65,” “Black Sunshine” featuring Iggy Pop, and “More than Human.”

Cooper, 75, (born Vincent Damon Furnier) has a career spanning nearly six decades. His pioneering macabre music concerts have historically drawn on horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, and featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

His hits have included “I’m 18,” “Poison,” and the song that put him on the map, “School’s Out.”

The full list of tour stops appears below:

Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 27 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Aug. 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 01 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 04 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sept. 07 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sept. 18 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena