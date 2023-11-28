Rockfall closes road in Canyonlands National Park

MOAB, Utah, Nov. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A rockfall in Canyonlands National Park has blocked a roadway in the Island in the Sky district of the park.

“Geology happens very slowly… or all at once,” says a statement issued Tuesday by the National Park Service.

“Last weekend, precipitation and daily freeze/thaw temperatures triggered a sizable rockfall in Canyonlands National Park. The rockfall damaged a section of the White Rim Road in the Island in the Sky district, north of the Labyrinth campsites. Several large boulders are entirely blocking the roadway.”

The White Rim Road is temporarily closed to all traffic between the park boundary at Mineral Bottom and the Labyrinth campsites, the statement says.

“This closure applies to all visitors including vehicle or motorcycle drivers, bicyclists, and hikers. The closure will remain in effect until park staff can remove the boulders, repair the damaged roadway, and assess the stability of the cliffs above. Signage will be posted at turn-around points to the north and south.

Traditionally, winter precipitation and freezing temperatures can also cause temporary winter closures of the Shafer Trail, Flint Trail, or other four-wheel-drive roads in the park, the statement says.

“Travelers are advised to always check the Road Conditions page of the park website for updates when planning a trip.”