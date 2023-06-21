Rockslide closes roadway near Cedar City

IRON COUNTY, Utah, June 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are working to assess and clear a rockslide blocking State Route 14 in Iron County, southeast of Cedar City.

And the Iron County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Posse shared a scene photo, complete with a cameo appearance from a yellow traffic sign warning, just barely tilting into the scene photo on the right side.

“When you see this sign as you enter the canyon on SR-14, it is telling you the truth!,” says the playful post.

“Never seen a more accurate road sign,” one Facebook page follower commented.

Photo Iron County Sheriffs Office Volunteer PosseFacebook

The Volunteer Posse post continued with traffic and dining advice:

“There is a hard closure just east of Milt’s. If you are driving up to get a killer steak, you’re OK. If you want to travel further, you’re unable to for an undetermined period of time.

“The geologists at UDOT are evaluating the situation and the rocks can’t be moved until the hillside stabilizes. Keep an eye on their site for updates.”

The map below, pulled from the UDOT Traffic website, suggested for the updates, shows the location of the closure. As of noon, the UDOT traffic site said debris from the rockslide had closed the road in both directions at milepost 8, about six miles from Cedar City.