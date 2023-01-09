Rocky Mountain DEA district reports 5.8M ‘potentially deadly’ fentanyl doses seized in 2022

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rocky Mountain District of the Drug Enforcement Administration reports it seized more than 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022.

The Denver-based district covers the states of Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.

“Last month, DEA announced nationwide seizure totals of over 50.6 million fentanyl pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder,” says the news release, issued Monday.

“The DEA Laboratory estimates that these seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, which equates to enough fentanyl to kill every American.”

Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser, Rocky Mountain Division, said drug saturation is high.

“For the first time in my 31-year law enforcement career, we are seeing an oversaturated drug market,” he said in the prepared statement.

“Anyone, including our kids, can buy dangerous and deadly drugs at the click of a button. This is like nothing we’ve experienced before and it makes our jobs as narcotics officers far more challenging and critical than ever before.

“We are geographically at the crossroads of the west; and this quite literally places the Rocky Mountain Division on the front lines in the fight to save lives.”

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country, the statement says, adding “It is a highly addictive man-made opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.”

In 2021, the DEA issued a Public Safety Alert on the widespread drug trafficking of fentanyl in the form of fake prescription pills.

“These pills are made to look identical to real prescription medications — including OxyContin, Percocet, and Xanax — but only contain filler and fentanyl, and are often deadly,” the news release. “That year the Rocky Mountain Division seized just over 619,000 fentanyl pills.”

This past November, DEA alerted the public to a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl pills.

“DEA laboratory testing in 2022 revealed that six out of 10 pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from 2021 when DEA lab testing revealed four out of ten pills tested contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl,” the news release says.

“DEA reminds everyone that legitimate pharmaceutical pills cannot be bought on social media. The only safe medications are ones prescribed directly to you by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.

“For additional information and resources, including our Caregivers Fact Sheet, visit DEA.gov/onepill.”