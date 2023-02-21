Rocky Mountain Power issues outages alert ahead of Tuesday storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power issued a press release on potential power outages, what to do and how to help, ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

“Rocky Mountain Power is monitoring a winter storm system moving into the service territory on Tuesday,” the Monday release said.

“The weather forecast indicates heavy snowfall along the Wasatch Front and strong winds and snow in central and southern Utah.

“This storm system has the potential to cause weather-related outages, and Rocky Mountain Power has crews ready to respond to restoration efforts.”

The three-state utility noted additional information about preparing for outages and what to do if an outage occurs — for those still online after an outage — is available at rockymountainpower.net.

“As a reminder, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous,” Rocky Mountain said. “Customers should avoid both downed trees and power lines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.”

The utility urged customers to report power outages, which assists crews in pinpointing the cause and helps in restoration efforts.

Customers can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.

You can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.



