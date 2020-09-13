Rocky Mountain Power reports more than 92% of homes restored to full servie

UTAH, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday afternoon that more than 92% of homes have now been restored to full service after the wind storm that hit Utah Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“There are currently 1,605 outages in Utah affecting 8,822 customers,” said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power. “We brought in additional resources from our sister utilities in Nevada and Iowa to address the highest impacted areas first.”

Some of the most-affected areas remaining include the South Ogden/Uintah area and east side areas of the Salt Lake Valley, a follow-up tweet said.

“Today, the challenge is that 82% of the remaining outages affect pockets of 10 homes or less,” the tweet said. “As we finish up these last repairs, we’ll be reconnecting those customers who received damage to their home’s meter base. Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City have approved expedited reconnections. Thank you for your continued patience as our crews work to get everyone’s power back on.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.