Rocky Mountain Power suspends disconnections in light of coronavirus

UTAH, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power is suspending disconnections temporarily in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“To support COVID-19 state of emergency response, Rocky Mountain Power is temporarily suspending disconnections for our customers,” said a Facebook post from the power company.

“With many in our communities possibly needing to self-isolate or work from home, we understand the importance of uninterrupted electric service. We are ready around the clock to answer any questions about your electric service and are here to help if you are having difficulty paying your bill.”

Anyone with questions can call the company at 1-888-221-7070.