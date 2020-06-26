Rocky Mountain Power warning customers about phone scam

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power customers have reported receiving a spike in fraudulent calls from scammers posing as utility representatives this week, officials said.

According to reports, the caller insists that the customer is behind on their bill and demands payment within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection, said a press release from the power company.

More than 300 reported scam calls in one day have been targeted at both residential and business customers in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, the press release said. Some scammers insist the victim obtain a prepaid card and then share the code.

Customers can protect themselves from these types of schemes by being aware of the following facts:

Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30-60 minutes.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service the same day.

Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power does not ask customers to make payments by purchasing a prepaid card. Customers can always choose how you would like to make your payment.

Be suspicious of anyone who approaches you by phone, email, text, or in person and demands on-the-spot payment.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not demand immediate payment for damaged or broken electrical equipment or any other service.

If you receive one of these calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power customer service employees will always have your account number.

Scammers may use a sophisticated deceptive tactic that makes it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Rocky Mountain Power when it is not. Hang up and call Customer Service directly.

Remember, if you still have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, you can always call back at Rocky Mountain Power’s published customer service number, 1-888-221-7070. Rocky Mountain Power is asking customers to report any scam calls received, including the phone number the person is calling from and any information that may help to track down the fraudsters.