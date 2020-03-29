Rocky Mountain Power working to fix outage affecting 2.6k-2.9k Salt Lake City customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power is checking on a power outage that is affecting between 2,600 and 2,900 customers in the Salt Lake City area Saturday night.

The outage was first reported at 6:01 p.m. and its cause is being investigated, according to the RMP website. It is estimated that power will be restored before 11:30 p.m.

Customers affected by the outage are in ZIP codes 84115, 84106, and 84105.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.