Rocky Ridge Fire grows to 300 acres over several hours

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rocky Ridge Fire, first reported at 50 to 70 acres Wednesday afternoon, had grown to an estimated 300 or more by later that night.

“The #RockyRidgeFire

The blaze was first reported by Utah Fire Info at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday. By 5:13 p.m., it was estimated at 250 acres, said a subsequent tweet.

“Additional resources have been ordered and are responding,” the site tweeted. “Structures are threatened and evacuations have been ordered.”

The 9:49 p.m. update said evacuations had been canceled.