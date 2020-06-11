Rocky Ridge Fire grows to 300 acres over several hours

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rocky Ridge Fire, first reported at 50 to 70 acres Wednesday afternoon, had grown to an estimated 300 or more by later that night.
“The #RockyRidgeFire is 300+ acres and 20% contained,” a 9:49 p.m. tweet by Utah Fire Info said.
The blaze was first reported by Utah Fire Info at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday. By 5:13 p.m., it was estimated at 250 acres, said a subsequent tweet.
“Additional resources have been ordered and are responding,” the site tweeted. “Structures are threatened and evacuations have been ordered.”
The 9:49 p.m. update said evacuations had been canceled.
