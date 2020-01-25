Roger Waters to launch ‘This is Not a Drill’ tour in July, make Utah stop in September

THIS IS NOT A DRILL
The new tour
Tour dates at https://t.co/1f2rcamerC pic.twitter.com/JDVYqekqvi
— Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) January 23, 2020
313 Presents described the tour as “challenging” and “thought-provoking” in a press release Thursday. The company said the tour continues Waters’ “message of love.”
Waters said the tour is meant to inspire people to affect change, according to Rolling Stone.
“As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” the singer said.
“To be blunt, we need to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary,” he added.
Waters previously told Rolling Stone the new tour will be “even more political” than his “Us + Them” tour, which ran from May 2017 into December 2018.
Waters came to fame as the bassist and co-lead vocalist of the band Pink Floyd. He released his fifth solo album, “Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale,” in October.
Here’s the full list of dates for the “This is Not a Drill” tour:
July 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
July 10 – Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
July 14 – Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
July 17 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
July 21 – Quebec City, Quebec, at Videotron Centre
July 23 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
July 25 – Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center
July 28 – Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
July 30 – Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena
Aug. 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 5 – New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 – Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
Aug. 13 – Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
Aug. 15 – Miami, Fla., at AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug. 18 – Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 20 – Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Aug. 22 – Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
Aug. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center
Aug. 27 – Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Aug. 29 – Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center
Sept. 2 – Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
Sept. 4 – Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 10 – Los Angeles, Calif., at Staples Center
Sept. 14 – Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Sept. 16 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
Sept. 19 – Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
Sept. 21 – Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Sept. 23 – Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Sept. 25 – San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 3 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center