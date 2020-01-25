Roger Waters to launch ‘This is Not a Drill’ tour in July, make Utah stop in September

THIS IS NOT A DRILL The new tour Tour dates at https://t.co/1f2rcamerC pic.twitter.com/JDVYqekqvi

Jan. 24 (UPI) — Singer and musician Roger Waters is going on tour in 2020, and he’ll make a stop in Utah.

313 Presents described the tour as “challenging” and “thought-provoking” in a press release Thursday. The company said the tour continues Waters’ “message of love.”

Waters said the tour is meant to inspire people to affect change, according to Rolling Stone.

“As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” the singer said.

“To be blunt, we need to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary,” he added.

Waters previously told Rolling Stone the new tour will be “even more political” than his “Us + Them” tour, which ran from May 2017 into December 2018.

Waters came to fame as the bassist and co-lead vocalist of the band Pink Floyd. He released his fifth solo album, “Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale,” in October.

Here’s the full list of dates for the “This is Not a Drill” tour:

July 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

July 10 – Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

July 14 – Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

July 17 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

July 21 – Quebec City, Quebec, at Videotron Centre

July 23 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

July 25 – Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center

July 28 – Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

July 30 – Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena

Aug. 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 5 – New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 – Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Aug. 13 – Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Aug. 15 – Miami, Fla., at AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 18 – Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 20 – Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Aug. 22 – Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

Aug. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center

Aug. 27 – Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Aug. 29 – Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center

Sept. 2 – Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

Sept. 4 – Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 10 – Los Angeles, Calif., at Staples Center

Sept. 14 – Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Sept. 16 – Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

Sept. 19 – Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Sept. 21 – Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Sept. 23 – Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Sept. 25 – San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 3 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center