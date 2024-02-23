Rollover crash in Ivins sends 1 to hospital

IVINS, Utah, Feb. 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A single car rollover blocked traffic briefly Thursday morning in Ivins as the lone occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle.

First responders were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the crash scene on Center Street, Santa Clara-Ivins police said in a press release.

“It was reported that a single vehicle had struck the median and rolled onto its top, blocking traffic headed eastbound.”

The vehicle’s lone occupant was transported to St. George Regional Hospital by medical helicopter. No condition or identification was included in the release.

Traffic was diverted in the area of the crash, police said. The roadways reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

“Thank you to those who assisted with this incident,” police said, which included Life Flight and three units from Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue.