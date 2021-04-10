Rollover crash kills driver in Weber County

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, April 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A single-vehicle crash in Weber County Friday morning killed the driver and lone occupant of a pickup truck.

“On 04/09/2021 at 1040 Hours, a white Chevy pickup was east on SR-39 (MM 25) near Huntsville in Weber County,” a Utah Department of Public Safety statement says.

“For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the right, partially overturned, and collided with a large tree. The solo occupant/driver suffered fatal injuries on impact.

“Excessive speed and impairment are not suspected.”

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.