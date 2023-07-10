Rollover crash on I-70 sparks wildfire near Utah-Colorado border

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, July 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A rollover crash on Interstate 70 sparked a wildfire and temporarily closed travel near the Utah-Colorado border Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded about 12:45 p.m. to the crash and resulting brush fire along I-70 in Grand County about 15 miles east of the Utah-Colorado border, according to the Moab Valley Fire Department.

The freeway was closed in both directions until about 3:30 p.m. while crews from multiple agencies battled the approximately 100-acre fire, state wildfire officials said. One eastbound lane remained closed into Monday evening.

No injuries were reported.

