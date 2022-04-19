Rollover, HAZMAT spill, fire close I-80 in Silver Creek Canyon

SILVER CREEK CANYON, Utah, April 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid Interstate 80 near mile marker 150, in Summit County’s Silver Creek Canyon.

All traffic lanes were closed after a commercial truck carrying hazardous materials overturned, and caught fire. Residence of Tollgate Canyon Road are asked to stay indoors.

The Utah Traffic website estimated shortly before 5 p.m. that cleanup would take six hours, which would be 11 p.m.