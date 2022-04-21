Rollover on I-80 creates traffic delays

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A rollover on Interstate 80 in at milepost 127, just east of the Salt Lake Valley, is causing travel delays, and has closed one westbound lane.

The semi truck was carrying sheet metal, which spilled onto the roadway, according to reports.

“Traffic is diverted to the I-215 east ramp but can get back to I-80 by following the short detour,” says a Utah Highway Patrol tweet issued at 9:24a.m. “A semi has rolled blocking the lanes. Estimated time of the closure is about two hours.”

The UDOT traffic website estimated the road would be cleared at 2 p.m. Check the site for updates.

According to reports, a semi passenger was transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The driver was not injured.